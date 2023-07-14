Reactions As Chiwetalu Agu Shares Photos With Nkem Owoh On Movie Set

Popular veteran actor and filmmaker, Chiwetalu Agu has taken to his official social media handle to share lovely photos with his colleague, Nkem Owoh Osuofia on a movie set. In the photos, the veterans were spotted fighting over issues. Chiwetalu Agu added that consistency is the major key in life.

These photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “2 of my favorites over there still killing it. Missing Sam Loco Efe. Keep entertaining us legends”.

Chiwetalu Agu is a renowned veteran actor, filmmaker, and comedian in the Nollywood industry. He has been acting for over 20 years and has appeared in over 100 movies.

He’s well known for his slang in movies. His unique slang in his indigenous language(Igbo) for movie productions endeared him to his fans.

Agu is happily married and blessed with children. He lives a private life and keeps a low profile.

Source: Chiefchiwetaluagu | Instagram

EssienAkpan (

)