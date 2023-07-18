ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Chioma Nwaoha Shares Photo With Mike Ezuruonye On Movie Set

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

Fast-rising actress and filmmaker, Chioma Nwaoha has taken to her verified Instagram page to share an adorable photo with veteran actor, Mike Ezuruonye on a movie set. They both played romantic roles on set and had so much fun. Chioma noted that it’s always fun to be on set with Mike, adding that she enjoyed every bit of it.

She dropped love emojis and captioned her post, “Set picture with Mike. Always fun/vibes when we work together”.

This beautiful photo triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “Always you and this guy. Let me comment and go and watch it”. Another fan said, “Wow. You guys are so beautiful and amazing”.

Mike and Chioma often play romantic movies and have appeared in scores of movies together. They share great chemistry and often captivate fans and movie lovers with their top-notch performances.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Afrobeats Superstar, DJ Neptune Shares Stunning Picture Online

5 mins ago

Video: “Me and my ex-husband parted ways many years before I met yul” – Judy Austin

10 mins ago

Thank You God For Everything – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido

18 mins ago

Afrobeats Superstar, Simi Replies A Fan Who Said She’s Not A Huge Fan Of Hers On Singles

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button