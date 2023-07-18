Reactions As Chioma Nwaoha Shares Photo With Mike Ezuruonye On Movie Set

Fast-rising actress and filmmaker, Chioma Nwaoha has taken to her verified Instagram page to share an adorable photo with veteran actor, Mike Ezuruonye on a movie set. They both played romantic roles on set and had so much fun. Chioma noted that it’s always fun to be on set with Mike, adding that she enjoyed every bit of it.

She dropped love emojis and captioned her post, “Set picture with Mike. Always fun/vibes when we work together”.

This beautiful photo triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “Always you and this guy. Let me comment and go and watch it”. Another fan said, “Wow. You guys are so beautiful and amazing”.

Mike and Chioma often play romantic movies and have appeared in scores of movies together. They share great chemistry and often captivate fans and movie lovers with their top-notch performances.

EssienAkpan (

)