Reactions As Charlie Boy Releases Photos He Had With Little Children While Doing His Road Walk

Nigerian award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada has released photos with some little children

According to the Musician, he met with the children at the Falomo area in Lagos state

The musician said he was doing his usual road walk when he saw the children and took pictures with them

In the photos that he shared on his official Twitter page, the children could be seen in a joyous mood as they posed for a picture with the musician. Charlie Boy could also be seen smiling

He wrote ” This morning at Falomo, during my road walk “.

He also wrote ” A person is a person, no matter how small “

However, since he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

