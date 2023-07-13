Reactions As Bukola Arugba Displays Poetry Skills In New Video

Popular actress and filmmaker, Bukola Awoyemi aka Bukky Arugba has just thrilled fans and celebrities as she displayed her poetry skills. In a video, she was seen expressing herself in good diction. She has a good command of English and oozes with her choice of words as she grabs the attention of fans and colleagues.

Bukky captioned her post, “Grace’s poetry”. Social media users could not help but gush over her as they praised her for being an intelligent woman. Many called her, “Beauty with Brains”.

Top celebrities like Bukunmi Oluwasina and Adebimpe Akintunde sent love emojis.

A fan quoted a line in her poetry that says “In the morning I will pray and not play so I don’t become a prey”.

A fan said, “More of this please. It suits you well”.

Another fan said, “Nigeria doesn’t fit you. You are supposed to be in America. In life, I have come to realize that black is beautiful “.

