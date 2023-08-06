Reactions as Brain Jotter flaunts his newly acquired multi million naira mansion

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Skitmaker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie known professionally as Brain Jotter took to social media to flaunt his newly acquired crib.

The talented comedian shared photos of his newly acquired mansion on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 6th day of August, 2023. He revealed in the caption that he’s celebrating two wins at the same time (Buying a new house and reaching 1 million subscribers on YouTube).

“In his Words”

“2 gifts, 1 picture, I’m very very grateful to God”, Brain Jotter wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to congratulate him.

In the above photos, The Skitmaker could be clearly spotted standing in front of his newly acquired mansion, he could also be seen holding the plaque he received from YouTube for reaching One Million Followers on the platform. It’s a huge win for him and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Brain Jotter is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after one of his skit went viral on social media and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after skitmaker in the country.

Ever since he emerged, he has managed to remain at the top of his game by dishing out back to back skits for the pleasure of his fans and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

