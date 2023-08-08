Reactions As Boy Allegedly Hacks Whitemomey’s Instagram Page, Posts His Photos

There have been diverse reactions on social media after a boy allegedly hacked the Instagram page of Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemomey’s, post’s his own picture.

Some hours ago, fans took to social media to lament on how Whitemomey’s Instagram page has been hacked, on getting to Whitemomey’s Instagram page, it showed that a boy allegedly hacked his Instagram page and posts about 5 of his photos.

The boy hacker deleted all of Whitemomey’s videos and photos from the on going Big Brother Naija all stars which Whitemoney happens to be one of the participants. Whitemoney is currently in the show, so the hacker reportedly hacked it from an unknown handler who is handling Whitemoney’s page as he is in the Big Brother reality show.

After Whitemoney fans saw that Whitemoney’s page was hacked, they have gathered to express what they feel about how it was hacked. What are your thoughts on this?

