Reactions As Bob-Manuel Udokwu Shares New Photos

Popular veteran, politician and show host, Bob-Manuel Udokwu has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos of himself. Some months ago, the actor marked his 60th birthday and was celebrated by Nigerians for his great contribution to the entertainment industry.

Bob said a smile lights up the soul and the world. These adorable photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over him. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired him.

A fan said, “Always looking young Since 1992 or 1993 that I have been watching you in movies”.

Another fan said, “So true! Keep smiling. It’s been a while sir”.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu is a renowned veteran actor, show host, politician, filmmaker, producer, director, and brand ambassador. He started acting in the early 1990s and is known for playing romantic roles.

Bob has made a great impact in the world of entertainment. He anchored several editions of the Gulder Ultimate Search(GUS) and was also appointed as the Senior Special Adviser on Arts and Entertainment to the former governor of Anambra State.

He’s happily married and blessed with children

