Reactions As Blessing CEO Drops New Photos Online

Popular relationship expert and entertainer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka aka Blessing CEO has taken to her official social media handle to share stunning photos of herself. She looks gorgeous in a white transparent outfit as she shows off her beauty. Blessing strikes lovely poses in front of her new Mercedes Benz in her mansion in Lagos.

She said when a man shows a woman who he’s pleased with she should believe him and that the women should stop lying to themselves with their expectations.

Blessing added that letting go is the real meaning of true love and that love is not enough with toxic men who are not mature enough to control their feelings.

Her caption reads, “I miss you but sometimes letting go is the real meaning of true love”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her physique.

EssienAkpan (

)