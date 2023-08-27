Reactions As Bisi Ibidapo-obe Drops Lovely Photo With Her Beautiful Daughter In Matching Dress

Reactions stirred from celebrities such as Seyi Ariyo, Adesanya Toyosi, Madam Saje, fans, and followers of Nollywood actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe as she took to her Instagram handle to share adorable picture with her beautiful daughter as she wishes her fans a Happy Sunday. Her daughter is really striking perfect resemblance of her mother.

Mother and daughter could be seen in the adorable picture looking so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous in their lovely matching native dress with beautiful style of headtie as they posed for the camera.

Bisi Ibidapo-Obe is a Nollywood actress, Filmmaker, Business Tycoon, Mum, Fashionista, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 296,000 followers. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba movies. She is a very talented actress who is exceptionally good at delivery of roles. She’s rated one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. Bisi can fit into any character in the films.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

