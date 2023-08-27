ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Bisi Ibidapo-obe Drops Lovely Photo With Her Beautiful Daughter In Matching Dress

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

Reactions stirred from celebrities such as Seyi Ariyo, Adesanya Toyosi, Madam Saje, fans, and followers of Nollywood actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe as she took to her Instagram handle to share adorable picture with her beautiful daughter as she wishes her fans a Happy Sunday. Her daughter is really striking perfect resemblance of her mother.

Mother and daughter could be seen in the adorable picture looking so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous in their lovely matching native dress with beautiful style of headtie as they posed for the camera.

Bisi Ibidapo-Obe is a Nollywood actress, Filmmaker, Business Tycoon, Mum, Fashionista, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 296,000 followers. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba movies. She is a very talented actress who is exceptionally good at delivery of roles. She’s rated one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. Bisi can fit into any character in the films.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Dancer, Jane Mena Shares Beautiful Photos of her Family.

2 hours ago

Reactions as BBNaija star Alex shares outstanding photos on Instagram

2 hours ago

You Never Did Anything For Me In Our Friendship – Angel BJ Smith To CrossDaBoss

3 hours ago

When I Go For Castings, They Do Tell Me That They Don’t Like The Tribal Mark On My Face – Modelster

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button