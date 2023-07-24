Reactions As Bimbo Oshin Marks 52nd Birthday

Popular veteran actress and filmmaker, Bimbo Oshin has taken to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her 52nd birthday. The beautiful actress shared adorable photos of herself and thanked God for his unconditional love, abundant mercy, and for being everything to her.

She said the time has come for her to put on a new age like the coat of many colors, and that it can only be the Lord whose grace has kept her through the darkest part of her journey.

She added that life hasn’t been smooth and that its full of ups and downs but a phenomenal year like this is worth giving thanks to God. She prayed that the Good Lord lights her path wherever she goes and that she shall always embrace success.

In conclusion, she’s thankful for the people in her life that made her previous year a wonderful one.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy 52nd birthday to her.

