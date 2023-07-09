ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Billionaire, Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Receive Awards At Their School’s Prize Giving Day

Popular billionaire and investor, Tony Elumelu has taken to his official social media handle to share an adorable video of his wife and his children as his daughters receive awards at their School’s prize-giving day. Tony’s triplets were so excited as they were called to the podium to receive their awards.

Tony and his beautiful wife celebrated with their children and took lovely photos with them. He spends quality time with them and departed for a meeting in the UK.

His caption reads, “Hat trick of awards for my triplets at their school prize-giving day”.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks wishing them success in their future endeavors.

A fan said, “This is how myself and my husband will witness our children’s greatness in Jesus’ name”.

Another fan said, “Ah. Rich people’s dressing is simple and they are enjoying a peaceful life”.

