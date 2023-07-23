Reactions as Bella shares new photos of herself and her man, Sheggz having a good time

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Bella Okagbue took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of herself and her man, Sheggz having a good time together in their home.

Bella shared the photos on her Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 23rd day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, the beautiful Bella could be clearly spotted sitting on the couch alongside Sheggz and they both look absolutely amazing together.

Bella Okagbue is currently one of the hottest prospect in the country, she came into prominence a year ago after featuring in the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show. Ever since the end of the show, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after celebrity in the country.

The two love birds kickstarted their relationship during their time in the Big Brother Naija house, although many never expected the relationship to last this long due to the fact that they were always fighting in the house but they have gone on to prove that wrong.

Bella Okagbue and Sheggz have so much affection for each other and their love seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by, they are not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

