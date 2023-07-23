Reactions As BBTitans Star, Blue Aiva Shares New Photos Of Herself In Cultural Outfit

Big Brother Naija runners-up, Blue Aiva, has used her most recent Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a stunning outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including former BBN star, Diana Edobor, could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She appeared in a cultural outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin.

She captioned her post by saying, “Queen Blue Aiva welcomes you to Ghana.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

BBN star, Diana Edobor was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “My love.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive comment.

