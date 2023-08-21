Reactions As BBN’s Veeiye Shares New Photos Of Herself

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Veeiye, has used her latest social media post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in an open-chest outfit. Actress Funke Akindele was quick to react to the post, as she shared her own opinion on her page.

Her neatly done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She showed up with a beautiful hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on an open-chest outfit that looked good on her.

Veeiye has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media thanks to her participation in the BBN show, which has helped her achieve more fame.

After coming across her post, actress Funke Akindele was quick to react by saying, “Love you.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by the actress, as evidenced by her positive remark.

