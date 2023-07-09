Reactions As BBN’s Queen Mercy Reveals What She Does Every time Her Man Asks Her To Cook Food

Popular BBN star, model, and ex-beauty Queen, Queen Mercy Attang has taken to her official social media handle to reveal what she does every time her man asks her to cook food. The beautiful mother of one explained that she always dances in the kitchen while cooking food for her man.

Her caption reads, “This is me every time he asks me to go and cook. I’m always in the kitchen dancing”.

This post triggered reactions online as many inquired if she was married. Many speculated that she’s with content creator, Lord Lamba who is the alleged father of her child.

A fan said, “Lord Lamba is taking care of you. You guys should make it two(children)”.

A fan said, “Are you married? Who is asking you to cook? No offense, I’m just curious to know”.

Another fan said, “Who is he again? Show his face, sister”.

Many have speculated about her man and Queen is not ready to give them a hint.

EssienAkpan (

)