Reactions As BBN’s Mike Edward Spends Quality Time With Wife At Resort Center

BBN star, athlete and entrepreneur, Mike Edward has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos with his beautiful wife as they spend quality time together at a resort center. The happy athlete strikes beautiful poses with his wife and smiled greatly. He admired her fishnet outfit and her beautiful smile. The couple has always been good examples of a blissful home and despite being celebrities they have kept a low-profile.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top BBN stars like Khafi and Kimoprah sent love and laughter emojis.

Mike Edward’s wife reacted to his post about her outfit by saying, “I will be honest though, when Matthew(her son) is with us my outfit choices are different. For Instance, I will bring comfy shoes and avoid sexy swimsuit because carrying a toddler will make you find yourself in all sort of positions which will eventually ruin your outfit”.

