Reactions As BBN’s Maria Drops New Pregnancy Photoshoot With Her Man

Popular BBN star, model, and show host, Maria Chike Benjamin has triggered reactions online as she drops a new pregnancy photoshoot with her man. She hides her husband’s face in the last slide and this sparked controversies as many questioned her for doing so.

Maria strikes beautiful poses for the camera and held her baby bump in excitement. She dropped love emojis and affirmed that she’s blessed.

Top celebrities have also taken to her comment session to celebrate her. BBN’s Saga noted that this was the content he subscribed for. Other top personalities like Brodashaggi, Erica, Nini, Tega Dominic, Efe Irele, Kate Henshaw, Glee Of Life, and Boma sent love emojis.

A fan said, “There was no need for the last slide if you can’t show his face. I love you both. You people should not be scared or ashamed. People will adjust”.

Congratulations in advance to Maria and her Man.

