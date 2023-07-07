Reactions As BBN’s Lilian Afegbai Steps Out In Gorgeous Outfit For Event

BBN star, actress and filmmaker, Lilian Afegbai aka Lilly Afe has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she stuns in fitted gown outfit. The delectable actress rocked a high-heel shoe and flaunts her luxurious bag in new photos.

She noted that God has approved and that is the only approval that’s valid. She added that anyone’s perception of her doesn’t change what God has planned for her life and that is the beauty of being a baddie for Christ because sweet Jesus loves her endlessly.

These adorable photos sparked reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely compliments as they admired her. Top celebrities like Kate Henshaw and Chioma Ude sent love emojis.

A fan said, “This lady spends good money to look good. It’s not easy to date her unless you are loaded”. Another fan said, “Baddie we need you on Thread(new social media app) please”.

ElizabethO (

)