Reactions As BBN’s Ifu Ennada Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada, has used her latest Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a beautiful outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including actress Iheme Nancy, could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up in a corset outfit that looked good on her. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty.

She captioned her post by saying, “Last dinner before my birthday.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon coming across her post, Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy was quick to react by saying, “You are beautiful, see skin.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by the actress, as evidenced by her positive comment.

