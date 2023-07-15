ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As BBN’s Frodd Shares Moments From Baby Shower

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

Popular BBN star and lifestyle entrepreneur, Frodd and his wife, Chioma are expecting their baby and had a baby shower celebration this weekend as they expressed gratitude to everyone that graced the event.

Frodd thanked those who made the event possible and thanked God for the precious gift of a child. The nightlife boss also thanked his business partners and fans for their support and encouragement as they strive for excellence.

Furthermore, he also extended his gratitude to their guests who took time out of their busy schedule to grace their occasion.

In conclusion, he said he’s a proud father and the journey wouldn’t have been been possible without the genuine love and support of everyone.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent congratulatory messages.

Top celebrities like Saga Adeolu, Ada Karl, Destiny Amaka and many others sent love emojis.

A fan said, “You are going to be a good father”.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I consistently pray for more money, more money, Nothing Really Concerns Me With Husband” -BBNaija Star And Lawyer, Jumoke Adedoyin

17 mins ago

Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels Posts New Awesome Photos Of Herself On Instagram

44 mins ago

My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificing For -Destiny Etiko

57 mins ago

Checkout New Photos Of Mercy Aigbe That Have Caused Reactions From Fans

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button