Reactions As BBN’s Frodd Shares Moments From Baby Shower

Popular BBN star and lifestyle entrepreneur, Frodd and his wife, Chioma are expecting their baby and had a baby shower celebration this weekend as they expressed gratitude to everyone that graced the event.

Frodd thanked those who made the event possible and thanked God for the precious gift of a child. The nightlife boss also thanked his business partners and fans for their support and encouragement as they strive for excellence.

Furthermore, he also extended his gratitude to their guests who took time out of their busy schedule to grace their occasion.

In conclusion, he said he’s a proud father and the journey wouldn’t have been been possible without the genuine love and support of everyone.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent congratulatory messages.

Top celebrities like Saga Adeolu, Ada Karl, Destiny Amaka and many others sent love emojis.

A fan said, “You are going to be a good father”.

