Reactions As BBN’s Bella Okagbue Shares New Photos Of Herself In Jacket Outfit

Big Brother Naija season seven runners-up, Bella Okagbue, has used her latest Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did the same again by appearing in a stunning outfit. The majority of her fans who saw the post, including her BBN colleague, Apet Modella, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up in a jacket outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels and handbag as she took the pictures in different postures.

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Former Big Brother Naija star, Apet Modella was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “So pretty.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by her positive remark.

Worldnewsreporter (

)