Reactions As BBN’s Bella Drops New Photos In Greece

Popular BBN star, model, and entrepreneur, Bella Okagbue aka Big Bella has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself in Greece. The delectable model strikes adorable poses in a bikini outfit as she enjoys a boat cruise in Mykonos.

Bella is currently on vacation in the beautiful city of Greece and is having the best time of her life. These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top celebrities like BBN’s Smooth Allysyn and Daniella Peters sent love emojis.

A fan said, “God, am I a wood. Every second Holiday, you deserve it all. My Queen in whom I’m well pleased”.

Another fan said, “Summer body activated. Living the best life. Queen of soft life”.

Bella is living her best life and is happy with the one she loves, Sheggz.

EssienAkpan (

)