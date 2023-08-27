ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as BBNaija star Tolanibaj shares new stunning photos on Instagram

BBNaija star who have been making wave online Tolanibaj stirs reactions on Instagram as she shares new sultry photos of herself. Tolanibaj came up with pictures of herself looking gorgeous as she flaunts her beauty in stylish short gown dress.

Tolanibaj is one of housemate in the BBNaija show All Star. She’s as well one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans currently on Instagram. Tolanibaj always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 1.2 million Instagram users.

However, the photos she recently shared also thrilled her fans. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Tolanibaj’s post on Instagram.

