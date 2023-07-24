Reactions As BBNaija Star Angel Smith Shares New Bikini Photos

Angel Agnes Smith popularly known as angeljbsmith BBNaija Star, has thrilled many on Instagram as she shares new lovely photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a gold colored bikini outfit which matched the color of her skin and made her appear sexy. She applied neatly done make up as she took the photos in different positions. She was also seen on a nice looking hair do which helped to enhance her beauty.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to caption them as she said, “This barbie will always be famous.”

Many fans who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and awestruck by her beauty in bikini. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Angeljbsmith ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on Instagram.

