Reactions As BBNaija Star, Angel Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

BBNaija housemate, Angel recently shared some photos of herself looking pretty in her bikini attire. Angel is a fashion lover and her outfits gives her a snazzy look. She’s wearing an attire called bikini, and it’s worn usually for swimming.

The colour of her bikini suits her skin complexion and it also brightened her complexion. Angel is wearing a three piece bikini attire and the kimono is sewn in a long sleeve style. Her accessories enhanced the beauty of her appearance and she was able to make a fashion statement. Her bikini enabled her to flaunt her artistic tattoos and it’s attractive.

Her shoe enhanced the beauty of her appearance and her posture is snazzy. Angel’s makeup is neatly applied and her hairstyle is beautiful. Angel doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fashion and her fans admires her dressing pattern. She captioned her post saying;

“This Barbie will always be famous”.

Check out some comments below.

Fashionistablog (

)