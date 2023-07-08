ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As BBN Star Wathoni Anyansi Showcases Her Beauty In New Photos

Wathoni Anyansi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has garnered some reactions from her Instagram fans and followers after she posted some pictures of herself on her official Instagram page. Below is a photo of Wathoni.

Image credit: Google

The 32-year-old Big Brother Naija star wore a white outfit in the picture she posted online, her outfit was made from a combination of sheer white lace fabric and white net fabric, her outfit gave her an angelic appearance. Her hair was parked neatly and her smooth makeup augmented her beauty, she also held onto a bouquet in the pictures. Below are some of the pictures Wathoni posted.

﻿lmage credit: Instagram and photo collage

Her fans and followers were quite satisfied with the pictures she posted, hence they said positive things about her look. Below are the screenshots of some reactionsInstagramtagram.

Image credit: Instagram

What are your thoughts about the outfit Wathoni rocked in the photos?

