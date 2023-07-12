Reactions As BBN Star, Uriel Shares A Lovely Photo Of Herself With Charly Boy At The Gym On IG

Big Brother Naija season 2 housemate, Uriel Anita Oputa has sparked a lot of reactions on social media after she shared a photo of herself and with singer, Charly Boy online.

A few hours ago, the reality TV star took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of herself at the Gym with Charly Boy online. While sharing the photo, she made a caption revealing that the singer is her cousin.

Take a look at the photo along with the caption she made:

Immediately after she shared this post on her Instagram page, a lot of her fans and followers quickly rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

@ogesnazzy: “I taught he was your uncle, didn’t know you were cousins”

@itzsochill: “I thought so when I saw you both had the same surname”

@jamesego: “You both look good, your family is blessed”

Take a look at screenshots of more reactions from the post below:

