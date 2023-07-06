Reactions As BBN Star, Maria Shares New Pregnancy Photos With Her Baby Daddy

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Maria Chike, has caused reactions online once again as she recently shared new pregnancy photos with her baby daddy. The reality TV star took to her Instagram account to reveal her growing baby bump, igniting a flurry of reactions from her fans and followers.

See her full post below.

Maria, known for her vivacious personality and stunning looks, has always managed to capture the attention of the public. Her announcement of the pregnancy came as a surprise to many, as she had kept her relationship with her baby daddy private. However, the reveal of the pregnancy photos has undoubtedly sparked intrigue and excitement among her dedicated fanbase.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions since Maria shared these new photos. Fans and followers flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations, expressing their joy and excitement for the expectant mother. Many praised her for her radiant beauty and wished her a healthy and happy pregnancy journey.

Of course, as with any public figure, there were also a few skeptics and naysayers who questioned her decision to post the father of her unborn child. Nevertheless, Maria’s loyal fanbase swiftly came to her defense, shutting down any negativity and emphasizing their support for her.

See some of their reactions below.

