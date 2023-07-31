Reactions As BBN Star, Kokobykhloe Shares Photos Of Herself On IG

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe who is popularly known as Kokobykhloe has stirred up a lot of reactions from her fans and followers on social media after she uploaded some photos of herself online.

The reality TV star who stepped out to an event last night took to her official Instagram page to share some photos of herself online. In the photos she shared, she could be seen rocking a black dress.

Immediately after she shared these photos on her Instagram page, a lot of her fans and followers quickly rushed to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

@seun_jumoke: “Your skin is shining like the stars in the sky”

@shalewa_ogunkoya: “Oh my gosh, look at this beauty”

@iam_more: “She owns the melanin extract in the industry”

