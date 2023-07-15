Reactions As BBN Star Dorathy Bachor Displays Her Beauty In New Photos Online

Dorathy Bachor is a popular former Big Brother Naija housemate who participated in the 5th edition of the show where she emerged as the first runner-up, Dorathy is also an entrepreneur, a brand ambassador, and an Instagram socialite.

Dorathy uploaded some bikini photos of herself on her verified Instagram page, and her photos generated some reactions among her fans and followers. The Big Brother Naija star wore a pink bikini outfit in the pictures she posted on Instagram, her pink bikini dress looked great on her and enabled her to flaunt her beauty, her smooth black hair looked nice on her and her make-up also augmented her looks. Below is the photo of Dorathy in her outfit.

Some Big Brother Naija stars like Jackie Bent, Lilo Aderogba, and Lucy Edet commented on Dora’s photos, her fans and followers were also impressed with her pictures, they stated that she looked beautiful. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

