Reactions As BBN All Star’s Mercy Eke Shares New Photos Of Herself In Short Gown Outfit

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, who happens to be a contestant in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show, has used her most recent Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did the same again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. After coming across her post, her fans, including her BBN colleague, Khloe, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a short gown outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a beautiful hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on a black sunshade and lovely boots as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Mercy Eke Mount.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon seeing her post, her BBN colleague, Khloe, was quick to react by saying, “The star.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by her positive remark.

