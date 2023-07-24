Reactions as Bashir Ahmad react after Davido deletes controversial music video.

Former Nigerian Presdient, Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing following his reaction after Nigerian Singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido deleted his controversial music video.

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label boss, Davido and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo aka Logos Olori came under serious attacker by some Muslims after Davido shared a 45 seconds video of the latter new record ‘Jaiye Lo’ on his Instagram, with some tagging the video as offensive.

However, following serious pressure, the Nigerian singer on Sunday night deleted the music video from his Instagram page.

Reacting after the Davido’s Logos Olori new music video was deleted, Buhari’s Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad has taken to social media to react. Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone…”

This reaction from Bashir Ahmad has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called the tweet a misplaced priority, while some have applauded Davido.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

