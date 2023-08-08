ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as AY’s sister shared video of his mansion after fire incident

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Popular Comedian, Ayo Makun known professionally as AY reportedly lost his multi million naira mansion after it was destroyed by fire. The incident happened yesterday and the comedian himself have already taken to social media to confirm the news.

AY’s sister, Grace Makun shared video of the building after the fire incident on her Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 7th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Y’all be wandering why I’m appraising at Lanre Makun and Yomi Casual, we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family. Our heart is full

of gratitude for AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, we love you both. God got you both and may he feel your home with joy this season”, Grace Makun wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, you can clearly see how the mansion was completely damaged by fire, most of the properties in the building was burnt into ashes and it’s definitely not a good one. One of the areas of room which was not largely affected is the sitting room, the couch seems to be in good shape. Some person’s could also be seen working on the building, trying to pack up the wastes and put things in order. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ever since I gave birth, my eyes have not been the same, my sight has deteriorated – Simi cries out

59 mins ago

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shares new photos on Instagram

7 hours ago

Video: Fans react as Destiny Etiko shows off her dancing skills

7 hours ago

Singer Mr Eazi Reacts As His Fiancee, Temi Otedola Shares New Photos Of Herself On A Yacht In Italy

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button