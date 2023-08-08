Reactions as AY’s sister shared video of his mansion after fire incident

Few moments ago, Popular Comedian, Ayo Makun known professionally as AY reportedly lost his multi million naira mansion after it was destroyed by fire. The incident happened yesterday and the comedian himself have already taken to social media to confirm the news.

AY’s sister, Grace Makun shared video of the building after the fire incident on her Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 7th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Y’all be wandering why I’m appraising at Lanre Makun and Yomi Casual, we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family. Our heart is full

of gratitude for AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, we love you both. God got you both and may he feel your home with joy this season”, Grace Makun wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, you can clearly see how the mansion was completely damaged by fire, most of the properties in the building was burnt into ashes and it’s definitely not a good one. One of the areas of room which was not largely affected is the sitting room, the couch seems to be in good shape. Some person’s could also be seen working on the building, trying to pack up the wastes and put things in order. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

