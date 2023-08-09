Reactions as Ayo Makun steps out in matching outfit with his wife

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, shared an adorable picture of himself and his wife, Mabel Makun, as they stepped out in matching outfits. The couple looked stylish and happy as they posed for the camera, radiating love and affection.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, fans went wild with excitement, showering the couple with compliments and admiration. Many fans praised the couple’s coordination, noting how well their outfits complemented each other.

Others expressed their admiration for their love and relationship, calling them an inspiration to younger couples. The couple has been together for over a decade and has grown together in both love and business.

Given Ayo Makun’s reputation for bringing laughs to his fans, it is no surprise that their joy and happiness as a couple are equally infectious.

Overall, this picture is a testament to the couple’s love and admiration for one another, and fans are always here for it. Fans hope to see more adorable moments from the comedian and his wife as they continue to inspire and entertain their audience.

Photo Credit-Instagram

