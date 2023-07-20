Reactions As Aunty Success Marks 10th Birthday

Aunty Success of Mark Angel Comedy has taken to her official social media handle to celebrate her 10th birthday. The beautiful comic actress shared beautiful photos of herself and thanked God as she witnesses a special moment of her life.

Aunty Success strikes gorgeous poses for the camera and shows off her beauty. These beautiful photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

A fan said, “Aunty Success has now matured. Fine girl”.

Aunty Success is Emanuellla’s cousin and she started acting in comedy skit at age 2. She has grown into a very intelligent and beautiful girl.

Success acted with Emanuella in Mark Angel’s Comedy and was loved for her smartness and outspokenness.

For a while, Aunty Success hasn’t been active in skit-making as she’s focused on her education.

Happy 10th birthday to her.

