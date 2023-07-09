Reactions As Ailing Actor, Suebebe Asks For Forgiveness, Says He Had Uncountable Girlfriends

Popular Nigerian actor and award-winning producer, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Baba Sule Suebebe, has asked for forgiveness from those he has offended while growing up.

The Ekiti-based thespian made the appeal in a live video with an Ibadan-based cleric, Agbala Daniel on Facebook.

The ailing actor said ‘he spent his money during his hay days frivolously, noting that he had no one to caution or advise him then.”

He added, “Pastor, I have stepped on so many toes, especially women because girlfriends are uncountable, so I cannot know who I offended or didn’t offend.”

He stated further; “I dated someone outside the country who has given birth to a child, but I haven’t seen both her and the child. Please forgive me and pray for me, I was ignorant then, I am now a changed person”

The recent statement by the Nollywood actor which was shared by The Punch paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot reactions from many Nigerians.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (

)