Reactions As Ada Jesus Flaunts Her Beauty In New Video Online

Ada Jesus is a popular female comedian, brand ambassador, entrepreneur, and Instagram socialite. Recently, she uploaded a video of herself on her verified Threads page. Below is a photo of Ada Jesus.

The 27-year-old female comedian wore a black and white bikini outfit which looked well fitting on her and enabled her to showcase her skin, she also had some butterfly-like tattoos on one of her thighs, she wore a white scarf and her hair appeared smooth and silky, and her light makeup enabled her to flaunt her beauty.

Below is a screenshot captured from the video Ada Jesus uploaded on Threads.

Image credit: Threads

Her Threads fans and followers were impressed with the video she posted, they complimented her. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Threads.

Below is a link where you can watch the video Ada Jesus uploaded online.

﻿https://www.threads.net/t/CuWhMnCvVQJ/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

What are your thoughts about her recent video? Do you think she looks amazing

