Reactions As Actress, Rosy Meurer Steps Out In Black Kaftan

Popular actress and model, Rosy Meurer has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out in a black kaftan.

Olakunle Churchill’s wife strikes adorable poses for the camera and shows off her beauty. She said style is a deeply personal expression of who one is and every time one dresses, one is asserting a part of one’s self.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

A fan said, “This is the only celebrity you won’t see carelessly under other people’s comments. She’s so classy and stays in her lane”.

Another fan said, “Stick to what makes you happy. A delight to behold any day”.

Rosy Meurer is a renowned actress, model, filmmaker, philanthropist, brand ambassador and brand influencer with thousands of Instagram followers. She’s happily married to Olakunle Churchill and blessed with a son.

EssienAkpan (

)