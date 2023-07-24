Reactions as Actress, Peggy Ovire finally caught the thief who have been stealing from her

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actress, Producer, Director, Model and Business Woman, Peggy Ovire took to social media to reveal that she has finally caught the thief who have been coming to her apartment to steal.

In a video shared on her Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 24th day of July, 2023 The actress revealed that she first met the guy who she identified as Chinonso on a production she was in.

Peggy revealed that the production was filming at an apartment she gave them to rent and immediately the job was over, Chinonso came back and stole generator parts worth 80 thousand naira and sold it for 15 thousand naira.

The actress revealed that Chinonso came back few days later to the apartment again and stole a gas cylinder and took it to sell. As if that was not enough, the young man came back again yesterday to steal but this time around, he was unsuccessful.

“He later came back on Saturday pretending he was helping to refill the gas cylinder but stole the gas cylinder and took it again to sell. This same guy came again today for the 3rd time this Monday morning, while someone was cooking, they noticed that all of a sudden the gas cooker wasn’t working anymore, by the time they rushed out, they realized that their gas was missing. Immediately, security was alerted, this guy quickly took a bike and was running, luckily he was caught”, Peggy Ovire wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

