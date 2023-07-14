Reactions As Actress, Omoborty Shares Gorgeous Photos Of Herself In A Bodycon Outfit On IG

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo who is popularly known as Omoborty has sparked a lot of reactions on social media with the latest photos she uploaded.

Taking to her official Instagram page a few hours ago, the beautiful actress uploaded some nice photos of herself online. In the photos she uploaded, she could be seen rocking a multi-colored bodycon dress.

Along with the photos, she added a caption that read,

“Reducing friends and living a private life has nothing to do with pride, it’s just a solution to avoid the unnecessary drama”.

Take a look at the photos along with the caption she made:

A few moments after she uploaded these photos on her Instagram page, a lot of her fans and followers quickly rushed to the comments section of the post to react by showering her with compliments.

Take a look at screenshots of some reactions from the post below:

What do you have to say about these photos?

