Reactions As Actress, Omah Nnebe Marks 29th Birthday

Actress and Chinenye Nnebe’s elder sister, Omah Ijeoma Nnebe has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she marks her 29th birthday.

The beautiful beauty entrepreneur and lifestyle enthusiast announced that she is in chapter 29 of her life and thanked God for the milestone. Her caption reads, “Chapter 29. All I can say is Thank you, Lord”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Top celebrities like Oluebube Obio and Walter Anga sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Aww. Our big day is finally here. Happy birthday mami. May you have a long and happy life filled with joy and serenity”.

A fan said, “Happy Birthday my better half. Love you my Queen”.

Another fan said, “Are you sure you are 29 or 30”.

Happy 29th Birthday to Omah Nnebe.

