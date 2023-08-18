ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Actress Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Natural Face Without Makeup

Yoruba movie actress, Mercy Aigbe, has used her new post on social media to showcase her natural beauty while also stepping out in a beautiful veil. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty, and she has done the same again, which has led to her movie colleague’s reaction.

She came up with her natural face without makeup. She showed up in a black veil that looked gorgeous on her. She put on a sunshade and handbag as she took the pictures beside a luxurious car.

Mercy Aigbe has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Upon coming across her post, her movie colleague, Ayobami Ojo, reacted by saying, “How will one not love Islam like this?” Her reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive remark.

