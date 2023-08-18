Reactions As Actress, Ini Edo Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself With Her Daughter Online
Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has stirred up a lot of reactions from her fans and followers on social media with the latest photos she uploaded.
A few moments ago, the popular actress took to her official Facebook page to upload some lovely photos of herself with her daughter online. Along with the photos, she added a caption that read, “We are outside”.
Take a look at the photos along with the caption she uploaded:
These photos she uploaded captured the attention of a lot of her fans and followers as many took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.
@Orekoya Marian: “Beautiful mummy and daughter, God bless you both”
@Praise Nath: “Oh my gosh, our baby is growing beautiful like her mother”
@Ogbuagu John: “Wow, Our little princess of yesterday is now all grown”
Take a look at screenshots of more reactions from the post below:
What do you have to say about these photos?
Kbm123 (
)