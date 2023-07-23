Reactions as Actor, Williams Uchemba steps out with his wife, Brunella in new photos

Just a little while ago, the well-known Nigerian actor, comedian, and content creator, Williams Uchemba, jumped on social media to share some amazing photos of himself and his gorgeous wife, Brunella Oscar, to kick off the new week.

The talented actor posted the photos on his Official Facebook page today, which is Sunday, July 23rd, 2023. He added a caption saying, “Hope this week brings good news to you and your fam in Jesus’ name.” Fans went crazy in the comments, sharing their reactions.

In the photos above, you can easily see Williams hanging out with his gorgeous wife, Brunella Oscar. They both look stunning in their outfits. Williams Uchemba is super popular in the Nigerian movie scene right now. He started acting as a kid and has really made a name for himself as one of the top entertainers in Africa.

Since he came onto the scene, he’s been in a bunch of movies like Mamba’s Diamond, Merry Men 2, Sugar Rush, Quam’s Money, Dream Job, Dorathy My Love, The World of Riches 2, Slay, No Strings attached, and more. Williams got married to Brunella Oscar in 2020 and they had their first kid, Chikamara Isabella Uchemba, two years later. Here are some screenshots of what fans, viewers, and followers had to say.

