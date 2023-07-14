ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Shares Lovely Photos Of Himself With His Wife On IG

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has triggered a lot of reactions from his fans and followers on social media after he shared some photos of himself and his wife online.

A few hours ago, the popular actor took to his official Instagram page to share some photos of himself and his wife online. While sharing the photos, he wrote a lovely caption that read, “Made from my rib”.

Take a look at the photos along with the caption he made:

These photos he uploaded captured the attention of a lot of his fans and followers as many took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

@mengjuliette: “God should please bless me with this kind of husband”

@arethajordan: “Such a wonderful couple, may your days be blessed”

@iamjosephbenjamin: “The king and queen of the makanaki empire”

Take a look at screenshots of more reactions from the post below:

What do you have to say about these photos?

Kbm123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Peace, Thank You Lord’ – Yul Edochie says as he steps out with his second wife, Judy Austin

8 mins ago

Reactions As Actress, Omoborty Shares Gorgeous Photos Of Herself In A Bodycon Outfit On IG

21 mins ago

BBN Star, Dorathy Bachor Causes A Stir With New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

35 mins ago

Video: “She don too See shege” – Bride causes stir as she scatters dance floor with energetic moves

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button