Reactions As Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Shares Lovely Photos Of Himself With His Wife On IG

Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has triggered a lot of reactions from his fans and followers on social media after he shared some photos of himself and his wife online.

A few hours ago, the popular actor took to his official Instagram page to share some photos of himself and his wife online. While sharing the photos, he wrote a lovely caption that read, “Made from my rib”.

Take a look at the photos along with the caption he made:

These photos he uploaded captured the attention of a lot of his fans and followers as many took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

@mengjuliette: “God should please bless me with this kind of husband”

@arethajordan: “Such a wonderful couple, may your days be blessed”

@iamjosephbenjamin: “The king and queen of the makanaki empire”

Take a look at screenshots of more reactions from the post below:

What do you have to say about these photos?

Kbm123 (

)