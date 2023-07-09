Reactions As 39-year-old Yvonne Jegede Steps Out For Event In Fitted Gown

Popular actress and filmmaker, Yvonne Jegede has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out in a fitted short outfit for an event. She said she rarely goes out but when she does it is to show support and not to show off. She added that she does it for people she cares about.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Nuella Njubigbo, Chizzy Alichi, Osas Ighodaro, Uche Ogbodo, Efe Money, Kate Henshaw, Kiki Omeili, Linda Osifo, and Moet Abebe sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Looking so beautiful. Crushing on you all the time”. Another fan said, “You are one soul that truly supports people even when you don’t know them. This generation will live to remember you because you are a good woman”.

