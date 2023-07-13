Reactions As 38-year-old Kehinde Bankole Steps Out In Short Gown To Event

Popular veteran actress, model, and brand influencer, Kehinde Bankole has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable moments at an event in Lagos. In a video, Kenny was spotted showing off her gorgeous outfit as she displayed an elegant appearance. She dropped love emojis and captioned her post, “Hello”.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over her as they drop lovely remarks. Top Celebrities like Shaffy Bello, Unlimited LA, and Toyin Haastrup sent love emojis.

A fan said, “You are magnificent my sister. True definition of beauty”.

Another fan said, “Wait, how old are you now? It’s been a long time coming”.

Kehinde has been acting for over 20 years and is well-known for her groundbreaking role in the old Nigerian TV series, Superstory. Over the years, she has been consistent in Nigeria, starring in blockbuster cinema movies and international movies.

She’s very creative, beautiful, intelligent, and a good role interpreter.

