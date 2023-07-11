Reactions As 2baba Remembers His Late Friend & Colleague, Sound Sultan, Two Years After Death.

A popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2baba, has received commendations from people for always remembering his late friend and colleague, Sound Sultan every year, since the latter died two years ago, as he did same this year.

2baba on his social media page shared pictures of himself and the late friend, to mark the two-year anniversary of his death, and simply captioned, #MournUTillEyeJoinU”.

However, many people have also joined in the remembrance of the late singer, and some could not believe it was two years already. They prayed for his soul to continue resting in peace, and prayed for God’s mercy over the family he left behind.

Sound Sultan, real name Olanrewaju Abdul Ganiy Fasasi was a well known talented singer and actor during his lifetime. He worked alongside many top Nigerian singers during his active days from 1996 to 2021.

He later died on this day, July 11 in 2021 at the age of 44 years old after battling with Lymphoma in the United States of America, where he was also buried.

Entgists (

)