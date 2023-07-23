Reactions After Shehu Sani Tells Davido To Delete Or Edit Content Of His Controversial Video
The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has reacted to the controversial music video posted by Hip hop singer, David Adeleke known as Davido
The musician took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to post a new music video released by his new signee and the video generated lots of comments
In the video, some dancer were seen dancing on a Muslim prayer mat which didn’t go down well with so many Muslims. However, while some Muslims said there was nothing wrong with the video, many have called on him to delete the video with immediate effect
Sani took to his verified Twitter page on Sunday to tell the musician to delete or edit the video. He said when the fans of an entertainer or musician feel displeased or dissatisfied with a content, the best thing for the entertainer to do is to delete or edit the content
See his post
See some reactions here
Finesthandwriting (
)