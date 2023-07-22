ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reaction Trails As Blessingceo Tells Judy Austin That She Snatched Yul Edochie From May

Popular Nigerian relationship counselor and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessingceo has called out Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife and nollywood actress.

Blessingceo called out Judy Austin while reacting to the recent videos she posted on Yul Edochie’s official facebook page.

Judy Austin had disclosed that she met Yul Edochie long after her first marriage crashed and that she was ready to fight for anyone who attacked or made negative comments or post about Yul Edochie.

Reacting to this, Blessingceo asked Judy Austin to stop making noise on social media, noting that she snatched Yul Edochie from his ex-wife, May. She also went ahead to advise the nollywood actress to stop making nosie on social media as no is interested in her explanations.

In her words, she said ” Judy can you just stop. Nobody cares about your explanations, the most important thing is that you snatched Yul from May, so rest. Stop all these noise. Getting irritated.

The post got a lot of reactions from fans and other facebook users. Below are screenshots of some comments

